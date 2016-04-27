Switzerland's lower house of parliament approved on Wednesday compensation for thousands of people who were removed from their families as children and often forced to do hard physical labour because the state deemed their parents unfit to care for them.

Under a practice now viewed as cruel and discriminatory that ran from the 19th century until 1981, the "Verdingkinder" or "contract children" mostly came from poor urban families. Some were born illegitimate. Many were put to work on farms and faced adoption or sterilisation.

So called contract children, now adults, attend the initiative of seeking a restituition package in Bern on December 19, 2014.