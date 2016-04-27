Thailand's election commission on Wednesday filed charges against a group for posting "foul and strong" comments online criticising a military-backed draft constitution, the first case filed under a law that prohibits campaigning on the charter.

Groups on both sides of Thailand's political divide have denounced the draft constitution as undemocratic.

The UN human rights chief last week urged the junta to curtail "dangerously sweeping" powers enshrined in the draft charter and urged the government to "actively encourage, rather than discourage" dialogue on the draft.

Election commissioner Somchai Srisuthiyakorn filed the charges against members of a Facebook group based in Thailand's northeastern province of Khon Kaen.

Somchai Srisuthiyakorn (C) Election commissioner holds up a document during filing the charges against members of a Facebook group based in Thailand's northeastern province of Khon Kaen at a police station in Bangkok, Thailand on April 27, 2016.

"They posted comments on Facebook using foul and strong language," Somchai told reporters after filing the charges. He did not disclose the group's identity.

"We want them to be an example," he said. "From now on, people should talk about the constitution using reason."

A student activist is detained during a silent protest after Thailand's election commission filed charges against a group for posting "foul and strong" comments online criticising a military-backed draft constitution, in Bangkok, Thailand on April 27, 2016.

Thailand's king on Friday approved a law providing a 10-year jail term for those who campaign ahead of an Aug. 7 referendum on the constitution. The law criminalises "forcing or influencing" a voter to cast or not cast a vote.