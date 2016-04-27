Two of the US Air Force's most advanced jets landed in Lithuania for the first time on Wednesday in a show of force and support for a region worried by Russian military manoeuvres.

The Baltic states and Washington have been riled by acts by Russian warplanes in the region in recent weeks, including one making "simulated attack passes" near a US warship and another passing within 50 feet of a US reconnaissance plane.

The two US Air Force F-22 fighters landed in Romania earlier this week and F-22s last year visited Poland and Estonia, all counties concerned about Russian military ambitions.

The jets spent 20 minutes making three low-flying passes with aerial acrobatics over Lithuania's Siauliai air base before landing to be met by President Dalia Grybauskaite.

"Without singling out any neighbour, I would like to say that no one has any right to poke their noses into here," Grybauskaite told reporters.