Iraqi authorities have revoked the operating licence of the satellite network Al Jazeera and closed its offices in Baghdad, accusing it of violating government guidelines issued in 2014 to regulate media "during the war on terror."

Al Jazeera, based in Qatar, said it was dismayed by the action.

"We remain committed to broadcasting news on Iraq to Iraqi people, our viewers in the Arab world and across the world," the channel said in an emailed statement.