Another leading international economic body joined calls for Britain to stay in the European Union on Wednesday when the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said a so-called Brexit would hit the workers' pockets.

Leaving the EU would cost the average working Briton the equivalent of a month's salary by 2020, according to an OECD report due out later on Wednesday which was cited by BBC radio.

Angel Gurria, secretary general of the organisation which groups many of the world's leading economies, said Britain would not get a better deal for its economy outside the EU than in it, and he said "Out" campaigners were indulging in wishful thinking ahead of the country's referendum on June 23.

A volunteer wearing a campaign t-shirt listens to a press briefing by the 'Leave.EU' campaign group in central London on November 18, 2015. (AFP Archive)

"We made a whole series of calculations and we came out saying Brexit is a tax.... It's equivalent to roughly missing on one month's income within four years and then it carries on ... and there's a consistent loss," he told the BBC.

"This is not wishful thinking, which we believe that the Brexit camp has in many cases been assuming on a number of things that, you know, could go in their way," he said.