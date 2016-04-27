Air strikes overnight on the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al Quds hospital and a nearby residential building in the opposition-held Syrian city of Aleppo killed at least 47, including 27 patients, doctors and staff, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Thursday.

The death toll is expected to rise due to the number of serious injuries.

Three doctors, one of whom was the last paediatrician in the city, were among those killed, the SOHR reported.

One source working for the forces of the Syrian regime said that regime warplanes had not been used in the areas where air strikes were reported.

The United Nations said on Thursday that the situation in Aleppo is "catastrophic" after deadly overnight air strikes on the hospital, and that aid deliveries to millions of Syrians are in jeopardy.

An aid convoy was hit by a mortar round near Homs this week while another was forced to stop due to air raids, said Jan Egeland, chairman of the UN humanitarian task force for Syria.

"The stakes are so incredibly high because so many civilian lives are at stake, so many humanitarian health workers and relief workers are being bombed, killed, maimed at the moment that the whole lifeline to millions of people is now also at stake," Egeland told reporters in Geneva.