The Ukrainian government on Wednesday unified natural gas tariffs for consumers as it seeks to meet demands by the International Monetary Fund to secure financial aid.

The move to introduce one flat tariff was announced by new Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, whose election to office ended months of political turmoil that has hampered talks with the IMF to unlock $1.7 billion in new loans in exchange for reforms aimed at transforming Ukraine's battered economy and ending widespread corruption.

Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo October 10, 2012.

"This is consistent with the Ukrainian obligations to the International Monetary Fund," Groysman told a government meeting, adding that the decision could reduce gas prices for some consumers.

Most, however, will face higher prices, complying with IMF calls for Ukraine to increase energy tariffs for households and utilities in an effort to reduce budget subsidies for state-run energy company Naftogaz.

Groysman said that new single tariff to come into effect next month will be 6,879 hryvnia ($272) per 1,000 cubic metres of gas used.