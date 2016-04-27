WORLD
Israeli police kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Israeli police shoot dead two Palestinians who allegedly tried to stab security personnel in occupied West Bank
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policeman near the scene where a Palestinian woman and a man were shot dead by Israeli police at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 27, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2016

Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian woman and her teenage brother on Wednesday near Qalandia military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, after they allegedly tried to stab security personnel.

The police said that the two Palestinians were walking in a cars-only road and they warned them to stop several times.

The woman "...walked the other way with the man, when she suddenly turned around to face the officers again, she pulled a knife that was in her purse and threw it at an officer near her," according to Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Maram Abu Ismail, 23, and her 16-year-old brother as Ibrahim Taha.

Journalists react to stun grenades, thrown by Israeli soldiers to disperse them as they cover news of the attack outside the Qalandia checkpoint, Wednesday, April 27, 2016. (AFP)

Alaa Soboh, a Palestinian bus driver who said he witnessed the incident, said that the siblings appeared to be unfamiliar with crossing procedures and were swiftly challenged.

"As soon as the two crossed, [Israeli forces] started screaming 'Go back, go back', and then they began shooting. The first one they shot was the girl ... the boy tried to go backward, when they fired seven bullets at him," Soboh said.

No Israelis were wounded in incident, which is the latest in a wave of violence that has brought about the deaths of at least 200 Palestinians and 28 Israelis, two Americans, an Eritrean and a Sudanese national since the beginning of October 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
