Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian woman and her teenage brother on Wednesday near Qalandia military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, after they allegedly tried to stab security personnel.

The police said that the two Palestinians were walking in a cars-only road and they warned them to stop several times.

The woman "...walked the other way with the man, when she suddenly turned around to face the officers again, she pulled a knife that was in her purse and threw it at an officer near her," according to Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Samri.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Maram Abu Ismail, 23, and her 16-year-old brother as Ibrahim Taha.