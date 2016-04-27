TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
New Turkish const. will ensure freedom of religion, faith
Turkish prime minister says the new constitution will include the concept of liberal secularism and ensure freedom of religion and faith.
New Turkish const. will ensure freedom of religion, faith
New Turkish const. will ensure freedom of religion, faith / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2016

Turkey's new constitution will contain the concept of liberal secularism, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the provincial heads of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in capital Ankara, Davutoglu said that the new constitution would include the elements of liberal secularism "in a way that ensures the freedom of religion and faith."

"In our new constitution, we will include a sense of secularism that is not authoritarian, but liberal."

"The AK Party is not pursuing anything else in this regard, and we don't think it is correct to make any speculations regarding this matter," he said, referring to the recent debates over Parliamentary Speaker Ismail Kahraman's remarks that secularism "must be removed" from the new constitution that is currently under discussion in Turkey.

The prime minister went on to say that the principle of secularism has always been a part of the AK Party's statutes, and was also included in the draft constitutions written by the party so far.

"Within this framework, the new constitution will include the principle of secularism in a way that ensures the freedom of religion and faith, and that the government keeps an equal distance from all belief groups," he said.

Recommended

Davutoglu also said that the writing process for the new constitution had begun this week, adding that it was based on extensive consultations with academics and opinion leaders, as well as on deliberations within the party.

AK Party spokesman Omer Celik had made a similar announcement late Tuesday saying that his party's stance and attitude was in favour of "liberal secularism," which he said was different than "militant secularism."

Secularism has been enshrined in Turkey's Constitution since 1937, when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk oversaw the founding of the modern republic.

Turkey is currently seeking to replace its Constitution, written after the military coup in the 1980s. However, a parliamentary committee on the matter disbanded in February amid a row over replacing the current parliamentary system with a presidential one.

In comments made Tuesday during a visit to Croatia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Kahraman had "put forward his own opinions."

"The state keeps an equal distance from all religions, beliefs and the ways of practicing faiths," Erdogan said. "This is secularism."

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan