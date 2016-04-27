Turkey's new constitution will contain the concept of liberal secularism, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the provincial heads of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in capital Ankara, Davutoglu said that the new constitution would include the elements of liberal secularism "in a way that ensures the freedom of religion and faith."

"In our new constitution, we will include a sense of secularism that is not authoritarian, but liberal."

"The AK Party is not pursuing anything else in this regard, and we don't think it is correct to make any speculations regarding this matter," he said, referring to the recent debates over Parliamentary Speaker Ismail Kahraman's remarks that secularism "must be removed" from the new constitution that is currently under discussion in Turkey.

The prime minister went on to say that the principle of secularism has always been a part of the AK Party's statutes, and was also included in the draft constitutions written by the party so far.

"Within this framework, the new constitution will include the principle of secularism in a way that ensures the freedom of religion and faith, and that the government keeps an equal distance from all belief groups," he said.