Mitsubishi Motors Corp said Japanese orders for its cars have halved since it revealed last week it cheated on fuel economy tests, intensifying concerns over its prospects given an already chequered history of scandals.

The automaker said it may approach its financial backers, which include other Mitsubishi Group companies, for assistance if necessary, but its financial position is strong and it sees no need for fresh funding for now.

The company said last week it had manipulated mileage test data for four domestic mini-vehicle models, including two it produced for Nissan Motor Co. This week, it admitted that it used fuel economy testing methods that didn't comply with Japanese regulations for as many as 25 years, far longer than previously known. It has also said more models may have used those non-compliant tests.

"Since we made the announcement on April 20, our daily domestic vehicle orders have halved," Chief Operating Officer Tetsuro Aikawa told reporters on Wednesday, referring both to mini-vehicles and regular models.

He also denied Japanese media reports that he and the company's CEO Osamu Masuko plan to resign and take responsibility for the scandal.

"It's my responsibility and my mission to put the company on track to recovery. Beyond that, I haven't had a chance to even consider [the possibility of resigning]," Aikawa said, calling the reports "based on speculation."