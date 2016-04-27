Palestinians on Tuesday inaugurated a giant statue of Nelson Mandela, donated by the South African city of Johannesburg, at their political capital in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The six-metre two-tonne bronze statue was a gift from Johannesburg with which Ramallah is twinned.

"I think that Nelson Mandela himself would have been extremely proud of what has been done today," Parks Tau, the mayor of the South African city said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also attended the ceremony at the renamed Nelson Mandela Square in the Al Tireh district.

Mandela, who died in 2013, was South Africa's first president after the era of apartheid, a regime of segregation that the Palestinians accuse Israel of also imposing.

He was an ardent supporter of the Palestinian cause and a champion for Middle East peace.

Palestinian and South African officials pose in front of a giant statue of Nelson Mandela during its inauguration ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah on April 26, 2016. (AFP)

Ramallah installed huge posters several days ago, celebrating the South African leader and bearing his comment "we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."

Ramallah mayor Mussa Hadid said the statue "symbolises the shared suffering" of the South African and Palestinian peoples.