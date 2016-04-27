European Commission President Donald Tusk called on euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday to meet on Greece within days, a day after the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' call for a summit over the country's third bailout.

"We need a specific date for the new Eurogroup meeting in the not so distant future, and I am not talking about weeks but about days," Tusk told reporters in Brussels. "We have to avoid a situation of renewed uncertainty for Greece."

Tsipras' office said in a statement that the prime minister spoke to Tusk early on Wednesday and asked for a summit of EU leaders to talk about Greece's bailout agreement. The two will talk again early on Thursday to review the situation.

A meeting between Greece and its international lenders on Tuesday ended without reaching a conclusion over a package of additional reforms requested of Greece upfront, to release funds under a multi-billion euro bailout package.

Euro zone finance ministers pencilled in a tentative meeting on Greece for April 28th, but cancelled it afterwards.

Athens is hoping to unlock more bailout funds to support its troubled economy.

A spokesman for Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.