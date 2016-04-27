Russian President Vladimir Putin told his space officials to raise their game on Wednesday after he flew thousands of kilometres to watch the inaugural launch of a rocket from a new spaceport, only for it to be called off.

With moments to go before the launch of an unmanned Soyuz rocket, officials had to postpone it early on Wednesday morning because a fault was uncovered with the rocket. They rescheduled for 24 hours later, but there was uncertainty about whether the second attempt would go ahead.

The episode was the latest problem to beset Russia's space programme, which Putin aims to revive as part of his push to restore Russia's military and technological power after years of post-Soviet neglect.

"The fact is there is a large number of hitches. That is bad. There should be an appropriate reaction," a stern-looking Putin was shown saying on state television at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, hours after the launch was scrapped.

Delays and corruption have blighted work on the new cosmodrome, while this month a European Space Agency launch in French Guiana, using a similar Russian Soyuz rocket, was delayed by technical problems.

Problems with Russian space rockets are worrisome not just for the Kremlin but also for the United States space programme. Since it retired its space shuttle, NASA depends on Russia to fly its astronauts to the International Space Station.

SPACE TOURISTS

Russia pioneered manned space flight when it fired Yuri Gagarin into space in 1961.