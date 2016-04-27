The United States is prepared to impose sanctions and an arms embargo against South Sudan's leaders if they fail to cooperate with the recently proposed unity government to halt the crisis in the country, a top US official said on Wednesday.

"We have everything at the table, we are prepared to look at sanctions, we're prepared to look at an arms embargo," US Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Donald Booth, told lawmakers.

The country's rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as first vice president on Tuesday after he returned to the capital Juba for the first time since conflict broke out two years ago.

The United States has said Machar's return is a significant step toward the establishment of a unity government.

But Booth said an arms embargo could only be implemented if neighbouring countries cooperated. The UN Security Council has long threatened to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan but veto-power Russia has rejected to support such action.

An effective way to cut weapons supplies to South Sudan, Booth continued, was to impose strict surveillance over its capital expenditure, which would also help focus spending on the neediest.