A Syrian amputee swimmer ran with the Olympic flame through a refugee camp in Athens on Tuesday to highlight the plight of the million people who fled their homes for Europe since last year.

Greece has been the main entry point into Europe since 2015 for the influx of refugees and migrants from conflict-ridden or poor countries in the Middle East and beyond.

Ibrahim al Hussein, who has been granted asylum in Greece, crossed the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece on a rubber boat in 2014 after having lost part of his leg in a bombing in Syria.

Torch raised, a beaming al Hussein crossed through a throng of journalists at the Eleonas camp, which hosts about 1,500 refugees.

"I want to send a message to every athlete who was an athlete in his country and had to migrate, to become a refugee ... To not stay in the camp and do nothing. To go out there and work for their dream to come true," said 27-year-old al Hussein, the son of a swimming coach.

Al Hussein used a 36-metre high suspension bridge in the city of Deir al Zor as a diving board until it was destroyed in 2013 during the war.