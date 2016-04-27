Some 87,000 passengers will be affected as airport ground staff in Germany join a strike on Wednesday, called by the country's biggest services union.

More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled because of the strikes at Frankfurt, Munich, Duesseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Dortmund and Hanover airports, officials from Lutfansa said.

Workers from ground services, security checks, fire fighting and check-in staff joined the strike, severely impeding operations in German airports, hindering 60 percent of the daily air traffic.

The workers in Munich will strike all day on Wednesday, while in Frankfurt, Germany's largest airport, the strike is due to end at 1300 GMT.

Airport operator Fraport has warned it could take a day or two for services to return to normal.

Munich airport said around 700 of a scheduled 1,100 takeoffs and landings had been cancelled.

In Frankfurt, where the stoppages would last until 3:00 pm, some 350 flights and 33,000 passengers would be grounded.

Union Verdi which represents a wide range of public sector workers across Germany, a total of 2.41 million people, identified the strikes as "warnings".

Lufthansa blasted the walkouts.