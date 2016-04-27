WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN: Next round of Syria peace talks is uncertain
UN Special Envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura says that the next round of Peace Talks in Geneva is uncertain.
UN: Next round of Syria peace talks is uncertain
UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura gestures prior a round of negotiations between the Syria's regime-tolerated opposition (Moscow - Cairo group) and the UN, at the European headquarters of the UN in Geneva, Switzerland. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2016

The United Nations said on Wednesday no date had been set for the next round of Syria peace talks, contradicting a report quoting Russia's deputy foreign minister as saying talks would resume in Geneva on May 10.

UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura is struggling to keep the peace process alive after the main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) left formal talks last week.

Asked on Wednesday whether a new date had been set, the HNC said it was up to the UN to say when peace talks would resume but that it would not take part until its demands were met.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov's comments were reported on Wednesday, but a spokeswoman for de Mistura said in an email that May 10 was speculation.

De Mistura was due to address the UN Security Council by video-link on Wednesday night from Geneva at the end of a two-week round which began on April 13.

He is expected to speak beforehand with both US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the co-sponsors of the fragile two-month ceasefire who are steering the talks.

De Mistura is talking about May 14-15 for starting the next round, a Western diplomat said.

"But it is very, very theoretical," the diplomat said. "It is not at all a given that the two parties will return to Geneva."

Recommended

"De Mistura feels that ending the round without giving a date for the next one would not be a good sign. But it's theoretical," he added.

The Syrian regime said on Tuesday it had held a final session of talks with de Mistura in a "useful and constructive round," but diplomats warned that an escalation of fighting around Aleppo threatened the shaky peace process.

George Sabra of the HNC said on Wednesday his group would not attend talks unless the situation on the ground improved.

"All the while real steps aren't taken on the ground in Syria, the participation of the delegation of the HNC will remain suspended," Sabra said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the HNC's conduct was "worrying" and that the group had failed to make constructive proposals at the talks.

The situation on the ground in Syria and the state of the peace talks are a "cause of serious concern," she told a news briefing.

De Mistura still aims to convene a ministerial meeting of major and regional powers under the International Syria Support Group (ISSG), before the next round is held, the Western diplomat said.

This would probably be next week, although Russia was not yet on board, he said.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit