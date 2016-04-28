United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said he is "alarmed by the growing zenophobia" in Europe, and urged European countries to abide by "international humanitarian law and European law" in his speech to the Austrian lower house of parliament on Thursday.

Ban did not name any country, but his comments came a day after Austria passed some of Europe's toughest asylum rules and announced plans to curb the flow of refugees by tightening border controls at the Alpine Brenner Pass with Italy.

Vienna is considering building a 400-metre border fence, on which building work began two weeks ago.

The secretary general said that the increasing "restrictive immigration and refugee policies… send a very negative message about the obligations of member states under international humanitarian law and European law."

"Divisiveness and marginalisation hurt individuals and undermine security."

Austria's new legislation allows the government to declare a "state of emergency" if refugee numbers suddenly rise and reject most asylum seekers at the border, including those from war-torn countries like Syria.