The United Nations Security Council removed a 12-year-old arms embargo on Ivory Coast on Thursday and renewed the UN peacekeeping mission in the West African state for a final year.

Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa grower, has emerged from a decade-long crisis that culminated in a brief 2011 war to become a rising African economic star.

The UN arms embargo on Ivory Coast was imposed in 2004 after an initial 2002-2003 civil war.

"[Ivory Coast's] example proves that security endeavours can attain their ends when assisting a country in extracting itself from a crisis," French UN Ambassador Francois Delattre told the council after the unanimously voted.