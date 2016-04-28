North Korea test-fired what appeared to be two intermediate range ballistic missiles on Thursday, but both failed, the US military said.

The isolated nation has conducted a series of missile launches in violation of UN resolutions ahead of the Workers' Party congress which begins on May 6. South Korea fears the North may be ready to conduct a nuclear test at any time.

China said the UN Security Council was working on a response to North Korea's latest missile tests, while UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Pyongyang to cease "further provocative actions."

Thursday's tests seemed to have been hurried, according to a defence expert in Seoul, and follow a failed launch of a similar missile earlier this month.