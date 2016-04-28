A senior Ukrainian diplomat headed to the Russian border on Thursday morning to help the sister of jailed Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko after Kiev accused Russian border guards of seizing her passport and preventing her from leaving Russia.

Vira Savchenko was in a Ukrainian diplomatic car trying to cross back into Ukraine when she was stopped at the Russian border and guards seized her passport, Ukrainian officials said.

Savchenko had been told by a Russian border guard that she was on a federal wanted list, without giving a reason, said Yarema Dukh from Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's press service.

"Vira to stay in the car, which is Ukrainian diplomatic car, until this issue to be clarified," Dukh said.

Poroshenko has alerted Ukraine's international partners about the incident, Poroshenko's office said.

It comes hours after the Russian news agency RIA reported that a procedure to extradite Nadezhda Savchenko had begun, quoting one of her lawyers.

A Russian court sentenced Savchenko to 22 years in jail on March 22 after finding her guilty of involvement in the killing of two Russian journalists during the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. She has denied any involvement.

"Vira Savchenko and our consul locked themselves in the diplomatic car. Russian authorities block the car ignoring its diplomatic status," Dmytro Kuleba, a spokesman for Ukraine's foreign ministry, wrote on Twitter.