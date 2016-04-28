Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman has slammed Russia's outlawing of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis.

"Russia made another nonsense decision. The so-called ‘supreme court' in the annexed Crimea prohibited the activities of the Mejlis," Groysman wrote on Facebook, adding that such acts "can only strengthen our support for the Crimean Tatars".

Russia's Crimean Prosecutor General, Natalia Poklonskaya, claimed on Tuesday that the court, which described the Mejlis as an "extremist" organisation, had banned the Tatars' assembly because its leaders had sought to destabilise Crimea since the takeover.

Ukraine's PM Groysman said, "I am sure the international community will evaluate this incident correctly"

"Crimea will return to Ukraine, whether the Kremlin wants it or not, and the Mejlis will be free."

Russia's government-run TASS news agency reported as Natalia Poklonskaya saying, "That is, its activity is banned in the Russian Federation in general. Any actions will be assessed as illegal. If the Mejlis members or its representatives conduct any activity contrary to the court ruling, they will be brought to responsibility."

The Russian Justice Ministry has already added the organization in a list of banned groups, TASS said.