North Korea tested its mid-range ballistic missile "Musudan" but it crashed shortly after the test launch, the South Korean Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

According to an unnamed South Korean official the North Korean missile was fired 6:10 am on Thursday but the military was unable to confirm the exact time the missile exploded.

The official said North Korea's missile test was a second attempt to launch a missile capable of reaching US military bases in Asia and the Pacific, adding that the test looks to have been hurried to be launched before the Workers' Party congress that begins on May 6.

A previous failed launch was conducted on April 15, on the birthday of North Korea's founder Kim II Sung by his grandson and North Korea's current leader, Kim Jong Un. The US Defence Ministry called the attempt "fiery, catastrophic."

US President Barack Obama previously commented on North Korea's attempts at developing a mid-range missile, saying that if these tests are failing the state is gaining knowledge each time and US was taking the matter very seriously.

"North Korea continues to engage in continuous provocative behavior. They have been actively pursuing an nuclear program, an ability to launch nuclear weapon," Obama said.