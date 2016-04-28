Failed states and weak governments are the key reasons for the spread of violent extremism, said the Turkish Presidency's spokesman said in an article published online by Al-Sharq Forum, an organisation which promotes discussion of issues affecting the Middle East.

Ibrahim Kalin, who is also an associate professor of philosophy, said that there a multiple reasons for the rise in terrorism but weak governments are the key factor, adding that the anti-Muslim backlash after every terrorist attack helps the agenda of terrorist groups like DAESH.

Giving the example of the Syrian Civil War, which is in its fifth year and has claimed at least 400,000 lives, Kalin said as long as the conflict continues it will allow DAESH to grow stronger.

"As long as the Assad regime remains in power and its supporters continue to pulverise Syria to their advantage, DAESH and similar groups will find chaos and destruction as suitable tools to spread their violent extremism," he said in the article, entitled Violent Extremism: How to Fight the Monster without Becoming One.

The article was first presented by Kalin during a conference named "Rethinking Violent Extremism in the MENA Region" which was organised by the Al-Sharq Forum in Istanbul betweenApril 9-10.

"The DAESH terrorists and others are using the Syrian war to spread their extremist ideology and recruit new members," he said.