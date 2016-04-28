The political crisis in Burundi continues to deepen, as the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) struggles to provide basic necessities to refugees who have fled the small Central African country.

The UNHCR said, "We are struggling to provide even the basics such as shelter, household items, and latrines" in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Charles Yaxley, the UNHCR communications officer, said that the organisation is finding it difficult to provide specialised counseling such as care for the disabled and elderly and even primary healthcare.

The UN refugee agency seeks $175.1 million for its operations in Burundi this year. But Yaxley said, "We have only received $47.8 million to date and it's absolutely not sufficient to deliver the much-needed humanitarian assistance."

Since the political crisis began in Burundi in April 2015 approximately 260,000 people have fled the country, according the UNCHR, fearing a possible genocide. The a cycle of violence began when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced his decision to seek a third term, despite a constitutional two-term limit.