Apple employee found dead at California headquarters
A 3D printed Apple logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken April 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2016

An Apple Inc employee found dead at the company's California headquarters was identified as Edward Mackowiak, 25, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, police said on Thursday.

Mackowiak's body was found Wednesday at Apple's Cupertino campus, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clara County coroner's office said.

The Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was suicide and the cause was a gunshot to the head," the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment or say what Mackowiak did for the company, but a LinkedIn profile that has since been taken down listed him as a software engineer.

On Wednesday, local media reported that the victim had suffered a head wound and a gun was discovered near his body.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a young and talented coworker. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including the many people he worked with here at Apple," the company said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

