An Apple Inc employee found dead at the company's California headquarters was identified as Edward Mackowiak, 25, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, police said on Thursday.

Mackowiak's body was found Wednesday at Apple's Cupertino campus, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clara County coroner's office said.

The Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was suicide and the cause was a gunshot to the head," the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement.

