At least four civilians, including a pregnant woman, were killed in explosions at a village checkpoint in a rebel-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, said the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR or DNR), an unrecognised state and a pro-Russian rebel group based in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, also said that at least 15 people were injured as they crossed between government- and rebel-controlled areas.

Ukraine's Army denied carrying out any attacks at that time in the territory.

An expert examines a car destroyed by shelling at the rebel-controlled checkpoint in Olenivka, small village in the east of Ukraine, on April 27, 2016. (AFP)

OSCE said it had been recording "a high number of ceasefire violations" in the region alone, listing hundreds of blasts and gunfire heard in both government and rebel-held areas in recent days.