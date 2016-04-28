The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an informal but open meeting to discuss protecting Palestinian civilians, the UN's Ambassador for Palestine said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters in New York, Ambassador Riyad Mansour stated that the meeting will be a first step toward action that the UN Security Council must take.

"Our desire is to find any form of protection to protect our people from the brutality of this occupation," Manosur said, stressing the necessity of the meeting.

"The previous Security Council resolutions calling for protection for the Palestinian civilian population in the occupied territory, including to have temporary international presence, including observers and to disarm settlers," he added.

"Sadly it took very long Security Council to move into this issue."

"But," Manosur said, it was still a "happy incident" that the Security Council meeting would finally take place.

Egypt, Senegal, Venezuela and Malaysia - fourtemporary members countries in the Council - organised the meeting and will be present next week to hear briefings from different representatives including human rights organisations.