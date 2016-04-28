Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed on Wednesday to enhance bilateral relations in areas concerning counter-terrorism, joint projects and tourism.

Speaking at a meeting of an intergovernmental Asian forum in Beijing, both foreign ministers stressed the need to work together against terrorism and shared ideas on how their respective cooperation could be increased, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The anonymous diplomatic sources said that Cavusoglu told his counterpart of Turkey's intense efforts to block travel routes of foreign fighters and human trafficking.

Beijing has been hosting the fifth foreign ministers' meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Wednesday and Thursday. Nearly 40 delegations from member and observer states have been assumed to attend the gathering.

Wang underlined that both China and Turkey are founding members of CICA, whose chairmanship it has taken over from Turkey in 2014.

He said China was ready to collaborate in efforts to establish regional security and develop infrastructure projects to promote growth in the Asian region, according to a statement posted on Beijing's foreign ministry website.