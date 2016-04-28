Vietnam on Thursday banned the sale and distribution of non-living aquatic products in its central region, following inconclusive efforts to explain why huge numbers of dead fish washed ashore.

The ban tackles fears of a health threat along 200 km (124 miles) of the coast, after the government said the fish could have been killed by toxic discharge caused by humans or "red tide," when algae blooming at an abnormal rate produce toxins.

On Wednesday, the government said there was no evidence that discharge from a new Taiwanese-built steel plant, a unit of Formosa Plastics, was to blame for the fish deaths.

Vietnam exports $7 billion of seafood a year, mostly from waters off its southern coast, but industry has yet to feel the impact. Fish and shrimp from the affected region are chiefly consumed at home, an industry official said.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung ordered officials in four Vietnamese provinces to seize and destroy dead aquatic products washed ashore or raised along the coastline.

"The use, collection, transport, trading of dead aquatic products as food for people and feed for livestock is strictly prohibited," the order said.