Rebalancing Brazil's overdrawn fiscal accounts and restoring credibility will be the priorities of a Michel Temer government, but raising taxes is not on the cards yet, a senator close to the current vice president said on Wednesday.

Senator Romero Juca, the leader of Temer's PMDB party, told international media a new government would plan to reform the country's onerous pension system. Temer will replace President Dilma Rousseff if, as expected, the Senate suspends her from office to start her impeachment trial in mid-May.

"Raising taxes is not the first option... at a time of recession raising taxes does not increase revenues," said Juca, an economist who is being considered for the post of planning minister.

To rapidly restore confidence in the Brazilian economy, Juca said the next administration has to review what he called "unsustainable" public spending levels and could even discuss setting limits to government debt.

He declined to detail how the government could reduce expenditures, but acknowledged a Temer administration would slash the number of ministries to save costs.

Temer would only raise taxes under "extreme circumstances" to shore up the public accounts, another aide close to Temer told Reuters.

Temer has ruled out reinstating a levy on banking operations known as CPMF, but could consider raising the financial transaction tax, known as IOF, or the Cide fuel tax if needed later in his presidency, said the source who asked for anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly.