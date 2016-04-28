WORLD
US police shoot man with flash disk at Baltimore Fox TV
US police shoot at a man claiming to have documents similar to the Panama Papers after an alleged bomb threat at Baltimore Fox television.
olice approach a man, laying in the street, who claims to be carrying a bomb at the Fox45 television station which was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, US April 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2016

A man claiming to have documents similar to the Panama Papers tax leaks allegedly made a bomb threat at Fox Television's Baltimore affiliate on Thursday, which led to him being shot by police outside the building, the station reported.

The man was not killed, Baltimore police told a news conference, and police said they sent a robot to check on the man, who was described as being in his 20s. The police said they had no information yet on the man's identity.

The man broke into the Fox affiliate, owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, demanding the news station cover a story about a government conspiracy, the television station, WBFF, said.

The man was wearing a white, one-piece panda suit with a surgical mask and sunglasses, news director Mike Tomko said on the station's website.

"He had a flash drive, said he had information he wanted to get on the air. He compared it to the information found in the Panama Papers," Tomko said, referring to a massive leak of offshore financial data.

A brief video on the station's website showed the man walking out of the station.

The station said it evacuated the building after the bomb threat and a fire. The station said firefighters put out a fire in the gas tank of a car in the station's parking lot.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
