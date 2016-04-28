Atletico's Saul Niguez scores a stunning goal in the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich with a 1-0 victory.

A breathtaking individual goal from Saul Niguez put Atletico Madrid in the box seat in their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich with a 1-0 victory in a tense first leg on Wednesday.

The midfielder magically weaved his way through the Bayern defence and produced a low finish that went in off the post to put the home side in front after 11 minutes.

Diego Simeone's superbly-drilled outfit then snuffed out Bayern's threat and even came close to doubling their lead later on when Fernando Torres's shot struck the post.

"It was a great game, everyone believed in their work. We put in a huge effort," said Simeone, whose Atletico side have frequently been a scourge of more-fancied opponents with their disciplined rearguard frustrating Barcelona in the last round.

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg - Vicente Calderon Stadium - 27/4/16 Saul Niguez celebrates scoring the first goal for Atletico Madrid. (Reuters)

While Bayern's David Alaba also hit the woodwork with a thumping drive, the result left Pep Guardiola's side facing a huge task in next week's return leg in Munich to avoid a third successive semi-final exit.

"I'm not happy with how we played," said Guardiola, who is leaving Bayern in the close-season to join Manchester City.

"We started badly. The goal was a consequence of our slow play. We didn't win even one battle."

Atletico made an intense start in the first competitive meeting between the two sides since Bayern beat the Spaniards 4-0 in the 1974 European Cup final replay.