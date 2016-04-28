WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanese Army kills senior DAESH leader at Syrian border
Lebanon's National News Agency reports the Lebanese Army has killed a senior DAESH terrorist leader during a major military operation on the outskirts of the border region with Syria
Lebanese Army kills senior DAESH leader at Syrian border
Lebanese Army soldiers search civilians at a checkpoint at the entrance of Arsal town near the Syrian border in eastern Lebanon on Feb. 2, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2016

Lebanese forces killed a senior DAESH terrorist leader on Thursday in an army operation on the outskirts of the northeastern town of Arsal, Lebanon's National News Agency and a security source said.

The man was named as Nayif al Shaalaan and known as the leader of DAESH in the region by the security source.

Lebanese state media announced he also went by the name Abu Fawz.

Recommended

Fighting between the DAESH terrorist group and Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front militants often occurs over Lebanon's mountainous northern border with Syria, where the clash has been raging for five years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit