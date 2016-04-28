German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday criticised Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump for his speech in which he said it would be "America First" if he is elected as US president.

Trump spoke about his foreign policy plan on Wednesday, the day after victories in the primaries of five northeastern states.

The New York billionaire said that if he were to be elected he will force American allies, which have benefited from a US defence umbrella, to pay more for US defence measures.

"The countries we defend must pay for the cost of this defence. If not, the US must be prepared to let these countries defend themselves. We have no choice," Trump said.