Iran has requested UN chief Ban Ki-moon persuade the United States to stop violating state immunity after a top US court blamed Tehran and ruled that $2 billion frozen Iranian assets must be paid back to victims of attacks.

Iran's Foreign Minister Javid Zarif appealed to the UN chief amid increasing Tehran frustration at what it claimed to be failure of the United States to keep its promises regarding sanctions relief agreed under an historic nuclear deal struck last year between Tehran and six world powers.

Zarif wrote to Ban a week after the US Supreme Court ruling, calling on the Secretary-General to use his "good offices in order to induce the US Government to adhere to its international obligations."

In the letter, released by the Iranian UN mission, Zarif asked Ban to convince the United States to release the frozen Iranian assets in US banks and persuade Washington to stop interfering with Iran's international commercial and financial transactions.

"The US Executive branch illegally freezes Iranian national assets; the US Legislative branch legislates to pave the ground for their illicit seizures; and the US Judicial branch issues rulings to confiscate Iranian assets without any base in law or fact," Zarif said.

However, Ban's spokesman and the US mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the letter or the accusations made against the United States.