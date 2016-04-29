North Korea's Supreme Court sentenced a South Korea-born US citizen to 10 years of hard labour on Friday for subversion, China's Xinhua news agency reported, in the latest conviction of a foreigner for crimes against the isolated state.

Kim Dong Chul was arrested in North Korea in October and had admitted to committing "unpardonable espionage" including stealing military secrets, the North's official news agency reported earlier.

"The Supreme Court of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Friday sentenced Kim Dong-chul to 10 years of hard labour for subversion of the DPRK social system and espionage activities," Xinhua said.

There were no further details.

North Korea, which has been criticised for its poor human rights record for years, has used detained Americans in the past to extract high-profile visits from the United States, with which it has no formal diplomatic relations.

It has previously handed down lengthy sentences to foreigners before eventually freeing them.