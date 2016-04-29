At least 14 people have died in Kenya including 7 following the collapse of a six-storey building in capital Nairobi amid flooding and rainstorms, police said on Saturday.

Rescue teams started to search for survivors amongst the rubble shortly after the incident in Nairobi's Huruma District.

"We have lost seven people after the house collapsed last night," Nairobi police chief Japheth Koome said. He added that 121 people have been rescued and taken to hospital.

The Kenya Red Cross said only one survivor was rescued from the debris, almost 10 hours after the building collapsed on Friday night.

The organisation, which works along with police and other rescue services, said 150 households had been affected in total.

Two buildings in the densely populated and impoverished Huruma District were evacuated on Saturday due to being unsafe.