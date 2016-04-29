WORLD
3 MIN READ
14 people killed in Nairobi building collapse and floods
At least 14 people killed in Kenya, including 7 in a Nairobi building collapse, as floods and heavy rainstorms hit the city during rainy season
14 people killed in Nairobi building collapse and floods
Kenyan security forces carry a body wrapped in a blanket after a building collapsed in Nairobi late on April 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2016

At least 14 people have died in Kenya including 7 following the collapse of a six-storey building in capital Nairobi amid flooding and rainstorms, police said on Saturday.

Rescue teams started to search for survivors amongst the rubble shortly after the incident in Nairobi's Huruma District.

"We have lost seven people after the house collapsed last night," Nairobi police chief Japheth Koome said. He added that 121 people have been rescued and taken to hospital.

The Kenya Red Cross said only one survivor was rescued from the debris, almost 10 hours after the building collapsed on Friday night.

The organisation, which works along with police and other rescue services, said 150 households had been affected in total.

Two buildings in the densely populated and impoverished Huruma District were evacuated on Saturday due to being unsafe.

Recommended

Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke visited the site of the incident on Saturday morning and said an investigation would seek an answer as to why the two-year old building collapsed.

"The building went down during the heavy rains, but we still want to establish if all the procedures were followed when it was constructed," he said.

The building collapsed at around 9:30 pm (1830 GMT) on Friday, following the heaviest rainstorms since rainy season started.

Kenya Red Cross spokeswoman Arnolda Shiundu said rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in many areas of Nairobi. She said the site had been "complete chaos" and teams are "still searching."

"We don't know how many people are under the rubble, but we fear there are still several of them," she said.

Early on Friday at least three people died after a wall collapsed due to flooding in another part of Nairobi, according to Kenyan media.

The construction industry in Nairobi has been booming in recent years but the quality of materials used in building and speed of construction is frequently questioned.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit