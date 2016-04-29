Turkey's flagship carrier, Turkish Airlines, announced on Friday that Boeing is set to deliver 26 new aircraft to the company this year.

The company said the carrier will receive six 777-300ERs and 20 Next-Generation 737-800s, saying this was a "record number" for Turkey.

Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines' chief investment and technology officer, said the company had won various significant investments and has a growing fleet of over 310 aircraft.