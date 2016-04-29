BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines buys record number of new aircraft in 2016
Turkish Airlines adds six 777-300ERs and 20 Next-Generation 737-800s to its fleet in 2016.
THY aircraft, 737-800. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2016

Turkey's flagship carrier, Turkish Airlines, announced on Friday that Boeing is set to deliver 26 new aircraft to the company this year.

The company said the carrier will receive six 777-300ERs and 20 Next-Generation 737-800s, saying this was a "record number" for Turkey.

Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines' chief investment and technology officer, said the company had won various significant investments and has a growing fleet of over 310 aircraft.

"The delivery of a further 26 Boeing aircraft this year, which form a substantial part of our long-haul and short-haul fleets, are integral to Turkish Airlines' continued growth," he added.

The number of destinations served by Turkish Airlines rose from 264 to 284 in the last quarter of 2014, including 49 domestic and 235 international destinations in 113 countries.

Last year the airline carried to 61.2 million passengers, 13.6 percent more than in the previous year.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
