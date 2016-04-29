Iranians are casting ballot in run-off elections on Friday for almost a quarter of parliament's members, the latest political wrestling between reformist and conservative politicians seeking to influence the country's future.

Polling stations opened at 8:00am (0330 GMT) on Friday for the ballot that is taking place in 21 provinces, but not the capital, Tehran, where the moderate-wing gained all 30 seats in the first round in February 26.

"The voters will elect 68 lawmakers in constituencies that candidates failed to get 25 percent of votes cast in the first round of the election," said Interior Minister, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, state TV reported.

With 68 of 290 seats in parliament at stake, the vote will decide who has the most power when lawmakers are sworn in next month. The current parliament is dominated by the conservative wing.

Run-off elections will determine which wing will control the Iranian parliament for the next term.

Voting ended at 1330 GMT and the results are expected on Sunday.

The moderate-wing allies - who wants Iran to attract more foreign investment and backs moves for greater diplomatic rapprochement - are allied with President Hassan Rouhani's government and they made big gains in the first round, held on February 26, without obtaining a majority.

The conservative-wing allies' claim there is a silent agenda among reformists to give up the principles of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Nationally, reformists obtained 95 seats and the conservatives 103 in February with nominally independent candidates and minorities sharing others, meaning no faction won a majority.