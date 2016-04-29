British rider Simon Yates, a strong contender to make Team GB's Olympic cycling squad, failed a drugs test at the Paris-Nice race in March due to an "administrative error" over the use of an asthma inhaler, his team Orica-GreenEDGE said on Friday.

The Bury-born 23-year-old had returned an adverse analytical finding for Terbutaline, a common treatment for asthma, from a test conducted at the Paris-Nice stage race last month, Orica-GreenEDGE said in a statement.

"The substance was given in an ongoing treatment of Simon Yates' documented asthma problems, this is solely based on a human error that the doctor in question has taken full responsibility for,

"However, in this case the team doctor made an administrative error by failing to apply for the TUE (therapeutic use exemption) required for the use of this treatment," the Australian team said.