Protests erupted in California for the second day in a row on Friday against US presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is moving closer to winning the Republican nomination after winning all presidential primaries in five northeastern states.

The billionaire businessman was forced to halt his motorcade and go through a back entrance to a hotel to give a speech to the California Republican convention and avoid several hundred loud protesters gathered outside.

"That was not the easiest entrance I've ever made," Trump told the gathering in Burlingame, south of San Francisco, after weaving around a barrier and clambering across a road to get to the venue. "It felt like I was crossing the border actually."

Demonstrators, some of whom held Mexican national flags, at one point rushed security gates at the hotel and police officers had their batons out.

The mogul had already caused havoc in California as some 20 protesters were arrested outside the Trump rally in Costa Mesa on Thursday after the demonstration turned violent.

Protests have become common outside rallies for Trump who has earned ardent critics, as well as support from Republican voters, for his rhetoric against illegal immigration.