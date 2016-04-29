Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri will earn a £5 million ($7.33 million) bonus if his team win the Premier League title, the Times reported on Friday.

Italian Ranieri also has a separate clause in his contract that guarantees him £100,000 for every place that his team finish above 18th, which will see him earn £1.7 million if the Foxes come first.

When Ranieri took charge of Leicester in the close season, he was tasked with keeping the team in the Premier League. Leicester's owners wrote a number of clauses into his contract to make a parting of ways easier if he failed.

Ranieri asked for clauses of his own, granting him incentives if the club qualified for the Europa League, the Champions League or won the Premier League.