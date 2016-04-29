Somaliland risks descending into famine amid a severe drought that has killed thousands of livestock, an international aid agency warned on Friday, adding there were reports of some women being set upon by hyenas after collapsing from hunger.

"Many people are saying it's the worst drought in memory," said Mary Griffin, spokeswoman for Islamic Relief, who visited the region this month.

She said malnourished mothers were unable to breastfeed their babies, and herders were feeding cardboard boxes to their surviving animals because there was no grass left for grazing.

Adan Shariff Gabow, Islamic Relief's manager for Puntland, neighbouring Somaliland, said there were cases in Somaliland of women attacked by starving hyenas.

"They fell down, malnourished, and we understand they were then set on by the animals," he said.

The United Nations says 1.7 million people - many of them nomadic - need aid in Somaliland and Puntland, Somalia's two semi-autonomous regions in the north.

Griffin said there was a "terrible sense of deja vu" in the Horn of Africa where a 2011 drought in southern Somalia killed more than a quarter of a million people.

Aid agencies were criticised then for responding too late to warning signs.

Hany El-Banna, chairman of the Muslim Charities Forum, who also visited the region, called on the world not to repeat the same mistakes.

"We cannot wait like we did in 2011 when we acted too late," he said. "We need to deal with this today - if we don't this drought will turn into a famine."

Climate Change

The drought has been caused by successive poor rainy seasons made worse by El Nino conditions in the Horn of Africa.