Swaziland has submitted a proposal to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) to sell its rhino horn stocks to help pay for anti-poaching efforts, according to a copy of the submission obtained by Reuters.

Swaziland's bid is a surprise after neighbouring South Africa, which will host the next major CITES conference in September, decided not to push to loosen a global ban in trade in rhino horn in force since 1977.

It also comes against the backdrop of a surge in poaching of rhinos for the animal's horn, which is coveted in Vietnam and other Asian countries as an ingredient in traditional medicine. A record 1,305 rhinos were illegally killed in Africa last year.

African leaders and environmentalists were meeting in Kenya on Friday to discuss ways of combatting elephant and rhino poaching.

For Swaziland's proposal to succeed, it will need to get two-thirds of the countries attending the September meeting to support it - a difficult task as the issue is a red-button one that sharply divides conservationists.

Opponents of opening up the trade argue it could lead to more poaching by criminal gangs seeking to launder "dirty" horns in clean markets.