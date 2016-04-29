One of China's top airlines will split $10 billion of new orders between European manufacturer Airbus and US-based Boeing, it said, as competition heats up for aviation market share in the world's second-largest economy.

China Eastern Airlines said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that the lion's share of the orders, nearly $6 billion, will go to Airbus for 20 A350 aircraft.

It will also spend close to $4 billion on 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The bitter aerospace rivals have been in a fierce battle for orders in China, which is forecast to have 1.7 billion air passengers by 2034, and is poised to become the largest civil aviation market in the world in the next two decades.

China Eastern is one of China's top three airlines, operating 560 aircraft and carrying around 100 million passengers annually.

The Shanghai-headquartered company plans to use the long-haul planes for travelling between China, North America and Europe, and to replace retired aircraft.

They were intended to build "a streamlined and efficient, well-constructed and industry-leading passenger aircraft fleet", it said, and "provide vast amount of passengers with more comfortable on-board services."

China is now Airbus' largest market, accounting for nearly a quarter of the planes it delivered in 2015.

In March, the company started construction on a new $150 million facility in the port city of Tianjin, northern China, to deliver wide-body planes in the country.

Airbus says it has gone from 27 percent market share in the country in 2004 to roughly 50 percent today.