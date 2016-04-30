An Italian merchant ship rescued 26 refugees off the coast of Libya in rough seas and others were feared missing, the country's Coast Guard said on Saturday.

The Coast Guard received a call from a satellite telephone on Friday but no voice was heard. It tracked the signal to a location about seven miles off the Libyan coast, a spokesman said.

An Italian merchant vessel in the area was diverted and on Friday night rescued the 26 people from a rubber boat that had taken on water.