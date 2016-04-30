Hundreds of supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al Sadr stormed Baghdad's Green Zone on Saturday and entered the parliament building after lawmakers failed to convene for a vote on overhauling the government.

The protesters, who had gathered outside the heavily fortified district housing government buildings and many foreign embassies, crossed a bridge over the Tigris River chanting, "The cowards ran away!" in apparent reference to lawmakers leaving parliament.

Around sunset security forces fired teargas and bullets into the air in an effort to stop more protesters from entering. Around a dozen people were wounded, police sources said.

Rioters rampaged through several parts of the building, damaging public property and causing a destruction.

A protest held outside the Green Zone escalated after parliament again failed to reach a quorum and approve new ministers to replace the current government of party-affiliated ministers.

All entrances of Baghdad were temporarily shut "as a precautionary measure to maintain the capital's security," a security official said

The unrest kicked off minutes after cleric Moqtada al Sadr wrapped a news conference in the holy Shiite city of Najaf during which he condemned the political deadlock, but did not order supporters to enter the Green Zone.

As night fell, demonstrators set up tents at a nearby parade ground under triumphal arches made from crossed swords held by hands modelled on those of Saddam Hussein, who was toppled by a controversial US invasion in 2003.

Supporters of Sadr have been demonstrating for weeks at the gates of the Green Zone, responding to their leader's call to pressure the government to reform.

Following the breach, Prime Minister Haider al Abadi inspected security forces inside the Green Zone, discrediting earlier reports that he had fled. He called on protesters to return to areas set aside for demonstrations and not to infringe on public property.