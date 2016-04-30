Russia said on Saturday that it had sent a fighter jet on Friday to intercept a US aircraft approaching its border over the Baltic Sea because plane's transponder which is needed for identification was turned off.

According to the Pentagon, the Russian SU-27 fighter had intercepted the US Air Force RC-135 plane in an "unsafe and unprofessional" way, while the US plane had been flying a routine route in international airspace. The Russian jet had come within about 100 feet (30 metres) of the US plane.

"All flights of Russian planes are conducted in accordance with international regulations on the use of airspace," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"The US Air Force has two solutions: either not to fly near our borders or to turn the transponder on for identification."