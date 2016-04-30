Puerto Rico has reported 683 confirmed cases of the Zika virus, including 65 pregnant women with symptoms of the virus and one death, US health officials said on Friday.

Officials who have been tracking cases of the mosquito-borne illness since December, say five patients with suspected cases of the paralysing Guillain-Barre syndrome nerve disorder have tested positive for the Zika virus, according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also reported that one patient with a confirmed Zika infection died from severe thrombocytopenia, a disorder marked by abnormally low blood platelets, which are needed to help the blood clot.

CDC said although deaths from Zika are rare, the death "highlights the possibility of severe cases, as well as the need for continued outreach to raise health care providers' awareness of complications that might lead to severe disease or death," researchers said in the report published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality weekly Report.